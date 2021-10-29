Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Purchases 39,581 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

STSA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 90,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

