TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,088 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.87.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. 18,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,302. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.78.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

