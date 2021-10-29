The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.87. 306,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,819. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.