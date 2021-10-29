The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

TBBK traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 14,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at $20,037,773.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

