Step Hero Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

