Everex (EVX) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Everex has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $762,723.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

