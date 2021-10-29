Katalyo Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $123,378.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,226.00 or 0.99632649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.29 or 0.07016670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

