Pluton Price Tops $4.42 on Top Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $256,134.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00007077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pluton has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

