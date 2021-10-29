Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $77,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.68. 2,078,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

