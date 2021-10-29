Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NNDIF stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Noranda Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.