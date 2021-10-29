Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NXTTF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 411,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Namaste Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

