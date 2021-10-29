Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 870 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

