Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. 574,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

