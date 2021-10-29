Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Shares of ACHC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
