Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of ACHC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.