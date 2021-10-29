Graviton Market Cap Tops $9.84 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $9.84 million and $159,826.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

