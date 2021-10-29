IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Million

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report $9.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $39.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.80 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,814,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

