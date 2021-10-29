Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $148,908.09 and $42.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.00259178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00124477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

