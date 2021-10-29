Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846,127. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

