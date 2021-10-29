LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $20.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.46. 29,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.13. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.48.
In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
