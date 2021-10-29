LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $20.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.46. 29,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.13. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $130.02 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.48.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingTree stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

