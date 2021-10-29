Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 279,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

