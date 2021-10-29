Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Expands By 111.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.4 days.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

