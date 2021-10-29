AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 118.6% in October

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXIM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,800. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.