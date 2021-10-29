eBoost (EBST) Price Up 54.2% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $3,229.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00313415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.