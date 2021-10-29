Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $$5.80 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

