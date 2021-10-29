Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Bellway alerts:

BLWYF stock remained flat at $$46.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Bellway has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.