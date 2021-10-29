Airbus’ (EADSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

EADSY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 128,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Airbus has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

