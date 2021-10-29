Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $136.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRBZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PRBZF stock remained flat at $$109.16 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.