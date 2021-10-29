Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Price Target at C$5.21

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE VNP traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The firm has a market cap of C$251.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

