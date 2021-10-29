Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Price Target at C$5.21

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of TSE VNP traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The firm has a market cap of C$251.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.16. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.