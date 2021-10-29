Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $26.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Ooma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 17.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 3,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,332. The company has a market capitalization of $542.62 million, a P/E ratio of -213.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.