Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $726.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 2.56.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

