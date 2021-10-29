$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHLD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,999. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

