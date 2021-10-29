Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. 148,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

