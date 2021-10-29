SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

