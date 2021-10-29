DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $$5.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

