AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.24. 55,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,445. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $322.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

