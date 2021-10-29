UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,095 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $534,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.63.

KLAC traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,692. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $388.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.