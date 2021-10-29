Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHOOF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Get Choom alerts:

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.