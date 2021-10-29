Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CHOOF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Choom Company Profile
