Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the September 30th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock traded down $8.16 on Friday, reaching $54.00. 569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

