Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 254 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biogen by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.06.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.