YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.69 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,035.81 or 0.01660855 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.