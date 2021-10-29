Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
AVXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 27,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
