Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 27,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

