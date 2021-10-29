Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ZEV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,720. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

