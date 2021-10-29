Analysts Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Target Price at $440.00

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several research firms have commented on VACNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

VAT Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

