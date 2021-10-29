-$0.28 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13.

ACER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACER traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,071. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

