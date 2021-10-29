Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

ULH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.