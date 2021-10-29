SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 203,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,352. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

