Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $527.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

