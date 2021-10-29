Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 52,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

