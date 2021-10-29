yOUcash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105,776.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $105,776.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.