Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.07 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

PSX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,205. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

